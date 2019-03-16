The 50th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 50th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. in downtown St. Louis. The parade always takes place, “rain or shine.”

It begins at 20th and Market streets, and proceeds east to its conclusion at Broadway and Clark streets. Visit the Parade Route page for additional route details.

Regularly noted as one of the top in the country, the parade is comprised of over 120 units, including marching bands, floats, huge cartoon-character balloons, 5000+ marchers, and lots of clowns. Over 250,000 spectators regularly attend, the largest of any event in downtown St. Louis, packing the streets with smiling Irish eyes and festive green attire.

Various dignitaries from Ireland and the St. Louis area will participate, including Mayor of St. Louis, the St. Louis County Executive, other local and regional officials, and the parade’s general chairman in leading our parade.

Approximately 8,000 people will participate in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run. It's one of the largest events of its kind in the St. Louis area.