The Ultimate Reuben Sandwich

Posted 8:57 am, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:43AM, March 16, 2019

ST. LOUIS - David Bondarchuck is Denver`s Lifestyle Expert and currently a correspondent with the FOX network Denver affiliate FOX31 and appearing weekly on the FOX31 Everyday Show and the CW Denver`s Channel 2 Daybreak. He shows us how to make the Ultimate Reuben Sandwich.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.