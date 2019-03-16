× Theft in Glen Carbon leads to police pursuit, Illinois State Trooper shot

NEAR STAUNTON, IL – A police pursuit from Glen Carbon Illinois ends near Staunton Illinois with a suspect and Illinois State Trooper shot. The incident started in Glen Carbon around 3:30 pm in a store that reported a theft. Officers responding to the theft spotted the suspect vehicle and gave chase. The police pursuit went up I-55 north to Staunton Road where the suspect crash in the center median around 4 pm.

A foot chase ensued with the suspect firing at an Illinois State Trooper. The trooper sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. The trooper returned fire striking the suspect.

The troopers wound is non-life threatening.

The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for Illinois State Police District 11 out of Collinsville tells Fox that their district will lead the investigation.

Currently, the southbound lanes of I-55 at Staunton Road are shut down. Motorist urged to avoid the area.

Fox 2 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.