Theft in Glen Carbon leads to police pursuit, Illinois State Trooper shot

NEAR STAUNTON, IL – A police pursuit from Glen Carbon Illinois ends near Staunton Illinois with a suspect and Illinois State Trooper shot.   The incident started in Glen Carbon around 3:30 pm in a store that reported a theft.   Officers responding to the theft spotted the suspect vehicle and gave chase.   The police pursuit went up I-55 north to Staunton Road where the suspect crash in the center median around 4 pm.

A foot chase ensued with the suspect firing at an Illinois State Trooper.  The trooper sustained a gunshot wound to the hand.  The trooper returned fire striking the suspect.

The troopers wound is non-life threatening.

The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for Illinois State Police District 11 out of Collinsville tells Fox that their district will lead the investigation.

Currently, the southbound lanes of I-55 at Staunton Road are shut down.  Motorist urged to avoid the area.

