Councilman Fitch to try an narrow the definition of who can use ‘Prop P’ money

CLAYTON, MO - The You Paid For It Team continues digging into efforts to raid the S.t Louis County Prop P funds that taxpayers intended for police.

Former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch, now a Councilman is hoping to narrow the definition of what the money can be spent on to prevent a raid on the $80 million dollar fund.

An effort by fellow Councilman Ernie Trakas would expand the definition to include people like highway workers, and park rangers.

But back in 2017 when It was passed voters were the funds would only be earmarked for the police department and okayed the measure by more than 60 percent.

Councilman Tim Fitch says the definition must be narrowed. Right now, it says "Public Safety" but that's way too broad.

Supporter of the fund worry that if to many people tap into it, the money will be all gone.

Councilman Trakas was supposed to push the bill forward this week. But a storm of opposition caused him to take a step back and put it old hold. He says he wants to hear from more people on this issue.