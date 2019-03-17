Friends remember Naval Reservist killed in early morning accident on I-70

Posted 11:07 pm, March 17, 2019

ST. LOUIS - An early morning crash on I-70 leaves one man dead and a young woman seriously injured.

Police are still investigating the accident and the cause, but friends say the man that died in Sunday’s crashed was 21-year-old Justin Walker.

They say he was a passenger in his girlfriend’s car, 20-year-old Kayla Gray.

They say the couple was heading home after a night out around 3 a.m. when the crash happened.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the wreck on I-70 between the Salisbury and Grand exits.  Friends say Walker died and Kayla is in the ICU at a local hospital.  They say he was in the Naval Reserves and was looking forward to going active this summer.

