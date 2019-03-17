Local company provides mobile screen service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Spring is almost in full swing, so now is the perfect time to check on your screens in your home. Over the winter, screens can get damaged in attics, basements, etc. and now is the perfect time to fix your screens before the weather warms up.

Mark Segelle is the co-owner of Screenmobile of St. Charles, and Lauren, his daughter, is a service tech. They provide professional mobile screen services to St. Charles, St. Louis and surrounding areas.

Fore more information, visit www.screenmobile.com/stcharles.