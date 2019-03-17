Man fatally stabbed at Kansas City hotel

Posted 10:15 am, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:14AM, March 17, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a stabbing death at a hotel.

The Kansas City Star reports that police were called to a Days Inn on East Linwood Boulevard around 4 a.m. Sunday. A man in his mid-40s had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Police have not released any information about a suspect. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the stabbing. Yellow crime scene tape blocked off a room on the hotel’s second floor.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.