Missouri S&T robots to play role in bridge upgrade effort

Posted 9:25 am, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:21AM, March 17, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Fixing Missouri’s deteriorating bridges is a high priority for Gov. Mike Parson, and the state is getting help from an unexpected source _ robots.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that the state is working with Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla to use robots to help inspect and repair bridges.

The program will use drones to inspect bridges from the air, and robots that can cling to the sides of bridges and crawl along the surfaces.

Mark Bookout of Missouri S&T says the goal is to make it easier and safer for engineers to get information about the status of bridges.

Parson, a Republican, used his State of the State speech to propose spending $350 million to repair 250 bridges. The Legislature is still considering the program.

