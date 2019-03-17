Prevent ‘suitcase spine’ while traveling this spring break

Posted 7:50 am, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:29AM, March 17, 2019

ST. LOUIS - 'Suitcase spine,' the aches and pains that come with lugging suitcases that are too heavy or from sitting in a car for too long, is on the rise as more people hit the road or air for travel during spring break. Dr. Kinne shows us the best ways to pack a suitcase to prevent it from being too much to carry, the best way to carry the suitcase, how to sit in the car, and stretches to help you feel your best for vacation.
