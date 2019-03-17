Pulse – How to improve your financial status

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Are you trying to save much-needed cash, but don’t know where or how to start? You’re not alone. Thousands of Missourians are trying to figure out how to start a budget and improve their financial status. Marilyn Booker, Head of Morgan Stanley’s Urban Markets Group travels the country teaching financial education. Find out what you can do to improve your financial situation.

Guest: Marilyn F. Booker, Head Of Morgan Stanley’s Urban Markets Group

