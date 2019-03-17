× Sabres Beat Blues in Shootout, 4-3

The Blues wrapped up their three game road trip out east, falling 4-3 to the Sabres in a shootout on Sunday in Buffalo, NY. The Blues came back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game and send it to overtime. Pat Maroon scored the Blues first goal to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period. David Perron’s goal in the second period got the Blues closer at 3-2. Brayden Schenn’s wrap around goal in the third period tied the game 3-3.

The Blues earned a valuable point in the loss, as the playoff race in the Western Conference continues to be close. Currently the Blues sit in third place in the Central Division with 82 points. They are two points ahead of the Dallas Stars and four points ahead of the Arizona Coyotes. Both of those teams hold the two wild card spots in the conference.

The Blues open a four game home stand on Tuesday, March 19 against the Edmonton Oilers.