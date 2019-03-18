× 13-year-old girl dies in Maries County fire

VICHY, Mo. – A 13-year-old girl is dead after fire broke out at a home in south-central Missouri.

The fire broke out Sunday at a home in Maries County, near the small town of Vichy. Sheriff Chris Heitman says a 16-year-old boy called for help and said his 13-year-old sister, who had a disability that left her unable to walk or talk, was trapped inside.

Firefighters were unable to save the girl. Her name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.