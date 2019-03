Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The two time defending basketball champs in Illinois Class 4A, The Belleville West Maroons visited the Fox 2 Sports Final set on Sunday night. The Maroons captured their second straight state title, beating Evanston 71-59 on Saturday night in Peoria, IL.

Belleville West head coach Joe Muniz brought his entire team over to talk to Fox 2 Sports caster Zac Choate. The Maroons, led by E.J. Liddell, who will play his college basketball next season at Ohio State, completed a 34-4 season with a second straight state title, proving that West is best! The Maroons also won the state title in 2018, which was their first in school history.

Congrats to the Maroons, back to back Class 4 Basketball champs in Illinois!