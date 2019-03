Billikens, Isabell Jr Get Ready For NCAA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saint Louis University Billikens head to NCAA Tournament with an opening round game on Friday at 8:57pm against Virginia Tech in San Jose, California. Bills are the #13 seed in the Eastern Bracket. Hokies are the #4 seed. Travis Ford explains his jump into the Billikens mosh pit with his players after Sunday's win in the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship. Also, Tramaine Isabell, Jr. talks about joining SLU last summer as a grad transfer. He was ready to go to Xavier until a phone call with Coach Ford.