Child in critical condition after being struck by car in Central West End

Posted 8:14 am, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:33AM, March 18, 2019

Photo Gallery

ST. LOUIS – An 11-year-old was struck by a vehicle in the Central West End neighborhood Monday morning.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Delamar and Sarah Street.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident and the child and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are on scene investigating, no word if charges will be made.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where the 4140 block of Delmar at Sarah is blocked off to traffic.

More details will be posted as this story develops.

Tune in to FOX2  for the latest update.

Google Map for coordinates 38.645556 by -90.242606.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.