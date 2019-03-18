Construction Underway for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home

Construction is underway for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Payne Family Homes, along with their vendors and trade partners, have gathered together to build and give away this stunning home – with zero cost to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Coming in Summer 2019, you can purchase tickets to win this incredible, unique home. Every dollar of every ticket sold goes back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, to save children’s lives.

Tickets go on sale June 12 live on Fox 2. Visit dreamhome.org to learn more.

Fox 2 is the official media sponsor of the dream home.