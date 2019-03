× Dairy Queen offering free ice cream on the first day of spring

ST. LOUIS – The first day of spring is this week and warmer weather isn’t the only reason to celebrate.

Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream for the arrival of spring.

This Wednesday, you can get a free soft-serve vanilla ice cream cone. The deal is limited to one per customer.

And make sure you know where to go. The promotion is valid only at participating non-mall locations.