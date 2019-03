Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 and Sports Final gladly welcomed the East St. Louis Flyers to their set on Sunday, March 17, 2019. The Flyers won their first ever state title on Saturday, winning the Class 3 Championship 68-63 over Chicago Bogan. SLU recruit led East St. Louis to the victory with a 32 point performance. Flyers head coach Mark Chambers and his entire team were on the Sports Final set to talk about their tremendous accomplishment.

Congrats to the East St. Louis Flyers, State Champs in basketball.