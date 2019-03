Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – SLU Care dermatologist Hala Adil joins us to discuss the importance of proper sunburn prevention.

With spring coming next week, that means plenty of people will be heading out to beautiful spring break destinations with lots of sun. However, prolonged sun exposure increases the risk for skin cancer.

Adil gives us all the best sunburn prevention tips as well as the best ways to care for burns if they do happen.

www.slucare.edu