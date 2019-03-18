Family, friends hold vigil for boy hit by car before school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Loved ones came together Monday night to hold a vigil for a little boy who was hit and killed by a car before school. Trent Davis was hit by a car near the intersection of Delmar and Sarah Street, on the edge of the Central West End neighborhood. It happened just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Family and friends held hands at the scene Monday night and lit candles. They told Fox 2/News 11 Trent was a loving boy who was already a handyman even though he was only eleven.

A witness told Fox 2/News 11 Trent had almost made it across Delmar when he was hit by a vehicle, that the witness said was speeding.

The boy's mother said she was going to take the boy to school on the city bus because they were new to the neighborhood, but they forgot bus fare. Davis ran home to get it and was almost back to the bus stop when he was struck.

St. Louis police said they're investigating what led up to the crash

The Kingsway Development District said they are requesting assistance to aid the family. They released the following details on Monday night:

"Funeral expense donations are being accepted at Kingsway Development, 4901 Delmar Boulevard, which is just blocks from the fatal accident site. Kevin Bryant, President of Kingsway Development and the Kingsway Merchants District offers his condolences to Trent’s family. Kingsway has plans to facilitate a state-of-the-art crime-prevention system that will accommodate the Kingsway Development District and adjacent communities. The system will work to deter unsafe driving and to prevent tragedies such as what occurred Monday morning."

Contributors to Trent Davis’ funeral fund may contact Kingsway Development by phone at (314) 361-3984.

For more information contact: Tammie Holland, (314) 338-3398 or tammie@tammieholland.com.