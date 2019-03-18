Flooding along the Missouri River causing long delays for Amtrak passengers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Flooding along the Missouri River is causing long delays for Amtrak passengers.

According to Amtrak, all the Missouri River Runner trains will be canceled Monday. The service typically travels twice daily between Missouri's two metropolitan areas.

Greg London of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that one levee broke Thursday along the Platte River, and another broke Saturday. He estimates that up to 400 houses and cabins in the area known as Hanson's Lake are damaged, including many that are completely submerged. Another 100 or so homes are damaged elsewhere in the county.

The area is near where the Platte and Missouri rivers converge. A Missouri River levee nearby also breached on Thursday.

London says many of the damaged homes are likely ruined. He says that while the area has had flooding before, this year's disaster is ``unprecedented.''

Heavy rainfall and melting snow have led to dangerously high water in creeks and rivers across several Midwestern states. Even as the water receded in Green Bay, other parts of the Midwest are still underwater or are bracing for flooding. In far southwestern Iowa, residents were being evacuated Sunday as floodwaters overtopped levees.

And in St.Joseph, Missouri, volunteers are filling sandbags to help secure a levee protecting an industrial area.

⚠️ Many routes across the state are flooded today. If you encounter a flooded roadway, TURN AROUND. Know before you go: check the Traveler Information Map for flooded routes at https://t.co/fvVRsDlqzr or on the free mobile app. pic.twitter.com/yNdElbLsfO — MoDOT (@MoDOT) March 15, 2019