Illinois organizations prepare for 2020 Census

CHICAGO (AP) – Experts in Illinois say preparations for next year’s U.S. Census are important because there’s a lot at stake, including billions in federal funding and congressional seats.

The Chicago Tribune reports that an analysis by George Washington University’s Institute of Public Policy found that at least $34 billion in federal funding for programs that directly assist Illinois residents is tied to census figures.

An Illinois Complete Count Commission report says the state could lose up to two congressional seats if the upcoming count finds a population loss. The commission was formed in 2017 to help educate communities, organizations, and residents about the importance of the census.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White leads the commission. His office has launched a grant program to encourage participation in the April 1, 2020 Census.
