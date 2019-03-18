Incarnate Word claims 3rd consecutive championship and 10th overall

(KTVI) - Incarnate Word claimed its 3rd straight state championship. Head coach Dan Rolfes stopped by the FOX 2 KPLR 11 studios for a visit with Zac Choate.

