Jelly Belly creator introduces CBD-infused jelly beans

ST. LOUIS – The creator of Jelly Belly is giving his popular treats a buzzy twist. David Klein starting a line of cannabis oil infused jelly beans.

Klein says he’s adding the ingredient to a line of his candies after learning about the health benefits of the oil extract. Candy company, Spectrum Confections is selling the CBD Oil infused jelly beans in bulk online.

You can get them in 38 flavors including toasted marshmallow, mango, pina colada, and more.

Demand has been so great they’ve already sold out.