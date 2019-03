Lyft has set a price range for its initial public offering, which could value the company at about $20 billion.

Lyft predicted investors would buy the stock for between $62 and $68 a share. The ride-sharing company expects to raise as much as $2.1 billion through the sale of stock.

The company won’t sell all of its shares to the public through the offering. Its competitor Uber expects to go public later this year, but it has not given the same amount of detail about its sales plans.