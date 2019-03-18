Major Case Squad called to investigate a violent crime in Edwardsville

Posted 2:05 pm, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:59PM, March 18, 2019

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have been called to assist the Edwardsville Police Department with a violent crime that happened within the city limits.

According to Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven, the crime occurred near a wooded area in the 800 block of N. Kansas and was closed off to traffic.

Police said they will conduct a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday to provide more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.