Major Case Squad called to investigate a violent crime in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have been called to assist the Edwardsville Police Department with a violent crime that happened within the city limits.

According to Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven, the crime occurred near a wooded area in the 800 block of N. Kansas and was closed off to traffic.

Police said they will conduct a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday to provide more information.