ST. LOUIS - A driver accused of a hit and run accident is later arrested for fighting with police Monday morning.

The man rear-ended a car on Hall Street at Adelaide in north St. Louis then fled the scene, police say.

Officers then followed the suspect for about three miles, where his pick-up truck became disabled on Broadway.

Police say he began fighting with the officers before he was taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported.