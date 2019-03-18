Marvel at St. Louis architecture with the Landmarks Association’s walking tours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Landmarks Association is celebrating its 15 season of historic downtown walking tours. Beverly Hacker, the Landmarks Tour coordinator, stopped by to detail the tour information.

Starting April 6 and continuing until October, the Landmarks Association will host two tours every Saturday at 10 a.m. The tours last about two and a half hours, and they depart rain or shine. Tour goers can choose between a tour of East and West parts of downtown St. Louis.

Areas covered include the historic financial district and the historic civil district.

Tickets are $10—free for children under 12—and can be purchased at landmarkstours-stl.org.