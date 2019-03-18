‘Mental Samurai’ premieres Tuesday on Fox

Posted 11:48 am, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:41AM, March 18, 2019

Rob Lowe joins us from Los Angeles to promote the new reality competition "Mental Samurai."

He stars as the host of the show where contestants must complete a "the ultimate obstacle course of the mind." While they answer questions from an array of categories including memory, puzzles, and sequencing, contestants will be sitting in a 360 degree rotating capsule that flies around the set.

Contestants must answer 12 questions correctly in five minutes to move on to the "circle of Samurai" where they can compete for $100,000.

"Mental Samurai" premieres Tuesday March 19 on Fox at 8 p.m.

