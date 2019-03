Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The pet of the week is Maya, a 2-year-old terrier mix! She has plenty of energy and is very playful.

Maya loves to take walks and does well with other dogs too.

She is very active and would well with a family that can match her energy.

You can visit Maya at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.