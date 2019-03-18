× Police ask for the public’s help to solve homicide of Edwardsville couple

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – The Major Case Squad was called in to assist the Edwardsville Police Department with investigating a double homicide in the Metro East after a married couple was found murdered in their home.

Investigators announced the murders of Michael Ladd, 79, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, Monday (March 18) afternoon with few details about the case.

Police were called to the Ladds’ home on the 800 block of North Kansas around 10:30 a.m. The home sits back in a wooded area towards the end of a gravel road.

Michael worked as a contractor and Lois was a chiropractor. Major Jeff Connor, Chief Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad, said Lois’ colleague called police when she did not show up to work.

“We’re working feverishly right now trying to get as many leads as we can,” said Connor, adding 30 investigators were on the case.

The couple attended St. Boniface Church in Edwardsville. A source close to the family said they had no children and lived in Edwardsville for many years.

Investigators did not release any information about the crime scene or a possible motive. It is unclear when police believe the couple may have died.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have heard from or seen the couple in the past few days to call the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-307-1611. Tips may be left anonymously by calling 618-692-7550.