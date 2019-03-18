STL Moms: ‘National Poison Prevention Week’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Director of Missouri Poison Center Julie Weber stopped by to promote their "National Poison Prevention Week" with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

The week-long campaign from March 17 to 23 aims to keep families safe by providing them the best ways to prevent emergencies.

It starts with proper storage habits that keep poisonous substances away from children's reach. They should be up, away, and out of sight. All potentially poison medicines and substances should also be stored in their original, child resistant containers.

Invisible threats also have to be taken into account, so check that your carbon monoxide detector is functioning properly.

Program the free poison help hotline into your phone to ensure you are prepared if an emergency were to occur: 1(800) 222-1222.

missouripoisoncenter.org