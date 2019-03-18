Tim’s Travels: Volunteers needed for Confluence Trash Bash Mar. 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - Tim Ezell was live in Creve Coeur park getting ready for the 11th Annual Confluence Trash Bash.

Area residents are invited Saturday, March 23 to join cleanup efforts, helping to improve the condition of our waterways. To date, volunteers have removed more than 150 tons of trash and about 6,700 tires from area streams and rivers.

The goal of the event is to improve water quality and habitat by cleaning up the rivers, creeks, and streams within the confluence area.

Volunteers can choose from the following locations:

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, 801 Strodtman Rd, St. Louis, MO 63138

Creve Coeur Park, 2160 Creve Coeur Mill Road, St. Louis, MO 63146

Chesterfield River's Edge Park, 17089 North Outer 40 Rd #140, Chesterfield, MO 63005 (Open to ages 16 and older only; head into Bike Stop Cafe for breakfast and registration)

Florissant Sunset Park, 2300 Sunset Park Drive, Florissant, MO 63031

Bridgeton Government Center, 12355 Natural Bridge Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044

Hanley Hills City Hall, 7713 Utica Dr., St. Louis, MO 63133

Overland Wild Acres Park, 2500 Ashby Road, Overland, MO 63114

Dellwood Recreation Center, 10266 W. Florissant 63136

Greenwood Cemetery, 6439 St. Louis Ave. 63121