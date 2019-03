TKO: The Way To San Jose Is Long and Winding for Isabell Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It doesn't all make sense. The Billikens saving their best for last to get to the NCAA Tournament. But think about the long and winding road Tramain Isabell, Jr. took to getting there. The guard from Seattle started the college career at Mizzou before transferring to Drexel. This past summer he was headed to Xavier as a grad transfer before a phone call with SLU Coach Travis Ford changed his mind. The Kilcoyne Opinion says we've finally answered the question "do you know the way to San Jose?"