Vashon Talks Title at FOX 2

Posted 12:48 am, March 18, 2019, by

(KTVI) - Vashon head basketball coach Tony Irons stopped by the FOX 2 KPLR 11 studios recently. He talked with Zac Choate about the team's 3rd state championship in the last four seasons.

