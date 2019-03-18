Violence continues overnight in St. Louis: 10 Shot, 1 Killed in 24 Hours

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a violent 24 hours in St. Louis with at least 10 people shot; at one of those victims died.

The first shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Page and Newstead.

Then around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon a man in his 40’s was shot in the abdomen on Darby Street in north St. Louis. He went to a friend’s house in St. Louis County for help. He is in critical condition.

A short time later at 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Maffit Avenue at Union. The man was shot in the head was taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

A woman in her 30’s was shot in the thigh just after 4:15 p.m. on South Compton. Police have not released her condition at this time.

Police were also called to Penrose Street in south St.Louis for a reported shooting around 6:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 26-year-old man shot in the leg.

Then about an hour later around 7:45 p.m. officers were called to Peabody Court in south St. Louis.  There they found a 21-year-old man was shot in his backside.

A short time later, officers found a man shot to death around 9:45 p.m. on Enright Avenue at North Taylor Avenue in north St. Louis.

At 10:30 p.m. officers responded to Morrison Avenue at South 9th Street in South Street.  A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back and was taken to the hospital.

Then at 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Police say a 17-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot.  We are told the shooting happened on Hamilton Avenue near Selber Court in north St. Louis.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at (314) 231-1212 or contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

