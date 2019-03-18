× Virginia Beach Schools employee accused of trying to meet minor for sex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Norfolk man on numerous charges after he allegedly traveled to Isle of Wight to attempt to have sex with a minor.

According to the sheriff’s office, Emmett Louis Barnard III, an IT specialist with the Virginia Beach City Public School System, began an internet chat with what he thought was a girl under the age of 15 but was instead a team of undercover investigators.

During the conversations, Barnard sent sexually explicit photos and videos of himself, and asked the investigators to send photos and videos to him.

He then traveled to Isle of Wight County hoping to meet the minor for sex.

The sheriff’s office said Barnard was charged with two counts of using a communications system to expose adult genitals to a minor, one count of using a communications system to request a minor to expose their genitals and three counts of using a communications system to request sex acts from a minor.

He is being held in Western Tidewater Regional Jail on no bond.