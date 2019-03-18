× Wife of wounded trooper thanks Montana, Utah for support: ‘Hold the line. Stay strong’

MONTANA — The wife of a Montana Highway Patrol trooper who was seriously wounded in a shooting is expressing her gratitude for the support from communities at home and in Utah.

Trooper Wade Palmer was flown to Utah to be treated for his injuries, and local police have made sure he and his family aren’t alone during their stay.

Monday, Lindsey Palmer expressed her thanks for that support.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Montana and Utah for all of their support, and to all of the caring people throughout the nation that have offered prayers and positive messages,” she wrote in a statement released by the Montana Department of Justice. “To all the Brothers & Sisters in Blue, words cannot express the appreciation we have for all that you have done & for reaching out.”

The statement also thanks people for their ongoing support. A GoFundMe page set up for the Palmer family has raised more than $129,000 as of Monday.

The full statement from Lindsey Palmer is reproduced below.