Country superstar Chris Young, most known for his single “I’m Comin’ Over” is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Thursday, July 11th with Chris Janson and LOCASH!

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22nd at 10am at www.livenation.com

