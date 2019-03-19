× 17-year-old arrested in East St. Louis MetroLink killing

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis helped Metro East authorities make an arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old Alorton man.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened Monday just after 10:45 p.m. at the East St. Louis MetroLink station at the 5th and Missouri Loop.

When police arrived at the scene, witnesses said the victim ran across the parking lot toward Broadway Avenue. The victim, identified as Lundy Blue, was taken to St. Louis University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Fleshren said a 17-year-old came to the East St. Louis Police Department and wanted to speak to detectives about the shooting. Following an interview and evidence review, this person was taken into custody.

The 17-year-old is being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center, Fleshren said.

The case has been turned over to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for formal charges. It’s unknown if the suspect will be charged as a juvenile or adult.