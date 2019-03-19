× Amtrak suspends Missouri River Runner service due to flooding

Flooding along the Missouri River is causing long delays for Amtrak passengers, and now service suspension.

The passenger rail service said Tuesday that its Missouri River Runner service between St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, will be suspended because of flooding and rail congestion.

Amtrak says all Missouri River Runner trains are canceled. The service typically travels twice daily between Missouri’s two metropolitan areas.

Charter buses will be brought in to cover the route and stop at all train stations as close as possible to train schedules. Passengers should expect delays.