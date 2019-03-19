Lamy, United States - September 8, 2015:The eastbound Amtrak Southwest Chief passenger train at Lamy, New Mexico, USA. The train has travelled overnight from Los Angeles and is heading for Chicago. The train is powered by a pair of GE P42DC, numbers 187 and 198, and a single EMD F59PHI locomotive, number 455, all diesels. This train, and its westbound counterpart, are the only two trains to traverse this route per day as it has no freight service. Unidentified crew.
Amtrak suspends Missouri River Runner service due to flooding
Flooding along the Missouri River is causing long delays for Amtrak passengers, and now service suspension.
The passenger rail service said Tuesday that its Missouri River Runner service between St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, will be suspended because of flooding and rail congestion.
Amtrak says all Missouri River Runner trains are canceled. The service typically travels twice daily between Missouri’s two metropolitan areas.
Charter buses will be brought in to cover the route and stop at all train stations as close as possible to train schedules. Passengers should expect delays.