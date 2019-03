Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Billikens fans showed up outside Chaifetz Arena on Tuesday to send the men's basketball off in style to San Jose, California and their first round game in the NCAA Tournament. A loud group of students and fans assembled as the Billikens boarded a bus for Lambert airport.

It's Saint Louis University's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2014 and their tenth overall trip to "The Big Dance".

The Billikens will play Virginia Tech on Friday night at 8:57 PM St. Louis time.