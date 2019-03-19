× Blues Power Past Oilers 7-2!

Jaden Schwartz scored his fourth career hat trick to lead the Blues to a 7-2 trounching of the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. Schwartz started the scoring in the first period on a goal from a tough angle to make it 1-0 St. Louis. The Blues then poured in three goals in the second period, including Schwartz’s second goal of the night on a one-timer shot making it 3-0 Blues. Three more goals in the third period broke up a 4-2 Blues lead and turned the game into a romp. Schwartz finished the scoring with a late power play goal to get his three goal hat trick! David Perron scored two goals for the Note, giving him 20 for the season. Alex Pietrangelo and Pat Maroon also scored in the seven goal assault.

The Blues outshot the Oilers in the game 44 to 17. Jordan Binnington stopped 15 of those 17 Oilers shots to get the win in goal. The Blues continue to lead the Dallas Stars by two points in the race for third place in the NHL’s Central Division. The Blues have 84 points while the Stars have 82.