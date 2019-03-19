Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son nabs fugitive who led them on ‘epic hunt’ in Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOMERVILLE, Ala. – With a little help from his son, Dog the Bounty Hunter apprehended a wanted fugitive after tracking him to the Huntsville area.

On Sunday, Duane "Dog" Chapman, his son Leland and wife Beth were filming for their upcoming WGN America series "Dog's Most Wanted" when they captured Bradford Houser, who was wanted for multiple felonies, including theft and home invasion.

The St. Patrick's Day mission took them to Morgan County where Chapman says they faced difficult conditions.

"This was an epic hunt," he said. "To search and find a man who knows these woods and caves was a challenge – and took our team a few tries, but we were successful today."

In the end it was Leland Chapman who ultimately captured Houser in Somerville. Houser had successfully evaded law enforcement for more than four months, according to authorities.

In addition to Houser, Dog and his team have yielded the capture of five other fugitives.