Major Case Squad investigating Edwardsville couple murder

EDWARDSVILLE, IL - The Major Case Squad was called to Edwardsville after a couple was found murdered inside of their home.

The victims are 79-year-old Michael Ladd and 68-year-old Dr. Lois Ladd. Michael worked as a contractor, and Lois as a chiropractor. Police found the couple in their home in the 800 block of N. Kansas Monday morning after Lois’ colleagues asked them to check on her when she didn’t show up for work.

The couple`s home sits back in a wooded area towards the end of a gravel road.

About thirty investigators with the major case squad are working on this case. They have not released a possible motive or any details about the crime. They`re still trying to figure out the couple`s movements in their final days.

Anyone with information can call the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-307-1611 or the anonymous tip line at 618-692-7552.