EAST ST. LOUIS -A man was shot and killed Monday night at the "Fifth and Missouri" Metrolink Station in East St. Louis.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooter and victim were both on a westbound train just before 11:00 p.m.

The victim was taken to St. Louis University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Details about the shooting are scarce.

The St. Louis Major Case Squad has been called in to investigate.

UPDATE - We know now the victim is 18-years-old. Investigators say surveillance cameras will be key in identifying the suspect and getting a better understanding of what happened.