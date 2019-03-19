PICTURES: 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dogtown part 3

St. Patrick’s Day is the most popular day of the year in Dogtown as thousands gathered along Tamm Avenue for the Annual Ancient Order of Hibernians’ Parade. The parade features dozens of floats with Irish dancers and bands, but most of the parade is filled with members of the St. Louis Irish-American community marching as clans under their family crests. For many more photos, click the link… https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.10212263163524423&type=1&l=6cdbafdc13

Photo Gallery

