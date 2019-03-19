St. Louis City ranks near the bottom of statewide ‘Health Rankings List’

March 19, 2019

ST. LOUIS-  St. Louis City ranks near the bottom of new statewide health rankings, according to a new report announced Tuesday morning.

The University of Wisconsin and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation ranked America’s counties on health factors, including diet and exercise drug, alcohol and tobacco use, and access to medical care.

St. Louis placed near the bottom of the list, out of 115 counties.

Here’s how Missouri ranked in some counties:

St. Charles County: #1
St. Louis County: #7
Jefferson County: #44
St. Louis City: #112

For more information visit: www.countyhealthrankings.org

