× St. Louis County will now prosecute MetroLink fare violation

ST. LOUIS – People who sneak onto Metrolink and don’t pay a fare will now be prosecuted.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, overturning his predecessor’s policy, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley bell says he will file charges against people ticketed by metro public safety officers.

Bell says it’s important to enforce those tickets to make sure people on Metrolink are supposed to be there.

Prosecutors in the city of St. Louis and St. Clair County already file charges on tickets written up by Metro public safety officers.

He adds when people who don`t pay fares don`t face consequences “all you`re doing is increasing the likelihood of more serious crimes being committed.”