Starting—and completing—your spring home improvement projects

ST. LOUIS - Spring is in the air and along with the warmer weather comes the desire to get started on renovations to turn your house into a dream home. Whether it’s time for a kitchen upgrade or way past time for a new bathroom, we have expert advice on how to successfully start—and, more importantly, finish—your home improvement project.

Home improvement expert Matt Blashaw joins Fox 2 News live via satellite to take viewers through everything from how to correctly budget your home improvement project, where to save and splurge, which space has the best return on investment, as well as any pitfalls you may encounter during your renovation.